Shannen Doherty Gives an Update While Fighting Stage 4 Cancer

Shannen Doherty Gives An Update On Her Cancer Battle In Stage 4

Despite her ongoing battle with stage 4 cancer, Shannen Doherty is “doing well.”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who revealed she was battling stage 4 breast cancer in February 2020, gave an update on her health, reflecting on the past year and her hopes for 2022.

Doherty told ET that the past year has “been kind of an interesting year” for her and that she is “doing great and I feel great,” but that her “ultimate dream” for the coming year is “more research and progression as far as finding the cure for cancer.”

“Realistically, I hope that my health remains stable, that I maintain my relationships with my husband, my mother, and my friends, and that their work continues to grow and improve,” the actress said.

“I just hope that work continues next year.”

I’m hoping to keep getting these opportunities and working with people who I’ve always admired and wanted to work with.”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a mastectomy, chemo, and radiation treatment before going into remission in 2017.

However, in February 2020, the actress revealed that her breast cancer had returned, this time in a stage 4 form.

"I think the thing I want to do the most right now is make an impact," Doherty said at the time.

