Shannon Beador Apologizes to Heather Dubrow on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” — What Will It Take for Fancy Pants to Move On?

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ARTICLE

The moment Shannon Beador returned to the Real Housewives of Orange County, she was quick to spread rumors about Heather Dubrow.

Shannon didn’t take long to admit that she had made a mistake.

What will it take for Fancy Pants to move on now that Shannon has apologized for her actions?

After a four-year hiatus, Heather Dubrow returned to Real Housewives of Orange County for season 16.

Shannon was the only current cast member with whom she had any sort of history.

Heather also claims that once the rumors about her return began to circulate, Shannon became aware of it.

Despite the fact that she had received no formal confirmation.

“She texted me because there had been a lot of talk about my return the week it was announced.”

I don’t tell lies.

“But I responded with something along the lines of, ‘Oh, wouldn’t that be so ridiculous?’ So I think she had an idea,” Heather told Stylecaster.

When Fancy Pants left RHOC after season 11, Heather and Shannon’s relationship deteriorated.

Heather allegedly sent Shannon and Tamra Judge a “save the date” for a Super Bowl party in 2017, but never followed up with an actual invitation and details, according to Shannon.

Heather told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she doesn’t regret leaving Shannon and Tamra off the guest list because it was “time to move on” after she left the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Shannon, despite publicly expressing her delight at Heather’s return for Season 16, immediately created chaos, prompting Heather to consider quitting.

Heather hosted a lavish (dollar)36,000 dinner party at the Newport Beach home she shares with her husband, Dr.

Terry Dubrow is a well-known author.

As fans of the show are aware, Dr.

Dubrow is a plastic surgeon and star of the reality show Botched.

Shannon was gossiping about newbie Nicole James suing Dr. at Heather’s party, according to Gina Kirschenheiter.

Heather was unaware of the fact that Dubrow was upset over “a botched boob job.”

“I’m sitting there like, ‘I’ll be right back,’ and I’m strangely calm at the time.”

Heather says, “A million things were going through my mind.”

“Most of all, I felt betrayed.”

I felt betrayed by production, Shannon, and Gina.

‘Oh my God,’ I thought.

Did I really just expose my family to this?

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.