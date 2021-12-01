Shannon Beador of ‘RHOC’ on Heather Dubrow’s Return and Season 16 Drama (Exclusive)

Shannon Beador is enjoying Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she admits that the first few episodes may portray her as sour.

“It’s been a bit of a bumpy start,” the veteran RHOC star tells ET during a sit-down interview at her Newport Beach home.

“You know, I have some tough moments throughout the season, but I don’t know… I just feel like I’m in a good place in my life right now, so I don’t think I’m as reactive as I have been in the past few seasons.”

As a result, I’m more willing to make amends rather than waste time arguing.

“Do you think that’s mature?”

Shannon has been an orange-holder for the past eight seasons, making her the show’s longest-serving current cast member.

Shannon has now survived two major cast shake-ups in a row; the first saw longtime stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge exit the series at the end of season 14 (effectively ending the “Tres Amigas” friendship group, of which Shannon is the third member).

The second, and more significant, came after season 15, which was shot in 2020 before and during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shannon’s closest remaining friend on the show, Kelly Dodd, as well as newer additions Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, will not be returning for season 16 due to low ratings and an extended hiatus, Bravo announced.

Shannon says, “Oh, I was on an island,” referring to both the beginning of Season 15 and the beginning of Season 16.

She and Kelly were not close at the start of last season, but by the end of the season, they had developed a friendship.

They’re still friends — and still neighbors, according to Shannon — but they don’t discuss the show.

“I don’t like change,” she admits, “so it was difficult for me to adjust to new cast members when I first started the show.”

“And I did have some disagreements with a few of them.”

However, as I grow older, I believe I am becoming more open to meeting new people.

And I believe I’ve become more open to that over the last few years.

However, if you want to be on a show, it’s difficult.

