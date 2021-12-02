Shannon Beador of RHOC responds to Tamra Judge’s characterization of her as a “victim-liar”

Shannon Beador of the Real Housewives of Orange County responds to Tamra Judge’s characterization of her as a “victim-liar”

On-screen and off-screen feuds.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns tonight with a new season, but Shannon Beador can attest to the fact that there’s already plenty of drama going on in real time.

Season 16 cast member Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge hit it off right away when they joined the Bravo franchise in 2014.

They formed the “Tres Amigas” friendship group together, but it all fell apart when Vicki and Tamra were fired before the 15th season of RHOC.

That was nearly two years ago, and the ladies have yet to reconcile, much less put an end to the fighting.

After Shannon briefly discussed the status of their relationship on a podcast, Tamra took to Twitter to call her former friend a “victim-liar.”

During E! News’ Daily Pop on Wednesday, Dec. 3, she was asked about the tweet.

1. Shannon stated that this was her first time seeing it.

During the exclusive interview, the RHOC star asked Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester, “What did that say?” because she doesn’t Google herself or use social media.

Shannon reacted after finding out.

“You know what,” she admitted, “I was a good friend to her.”

“Everything that has happened in the last several years has made me sad because she was my best friend.”

But I’m not going to talk to you.

All I’m going to say is that there are a lot of lies about me out there.

That’s the end of it.”

“I’m not going to argue with someone who was my best friend in public,” the reality TV star added.

Would Shannon ever consider a reconciliation with Tamra because they used to be such good friends?

“It’s a sad thing, and of course I’m going to say, ‘never say never,’ because my goodness, things have happened where it’s like, ‘I’m done!’ and then, oh, now you’re my friend,” Shannon said on Daily Pop.

“Well, ‘never say never,’ but it’s been a very sad and heartbreaking experience for me.

I feel like I’m being pushed and prodded into participating, but I’m not going to.”

On a more positive note, she is excited for fans to watch the new season of RHOC, which will feature Heather Dubrow’s return to the franchise.

“I was ecstatic to see her return to…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Shannon Beador, of the Real Housewives of Orange County, responds to Tamra Judge’s accusation that she is a “victim-liar.”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async wpcc-script async wpcc-script async <p>[wpcc-script async> wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

RHOC’s Shannon Beador Responds to Tamra Judge Calling Her a “Victim-Liar”