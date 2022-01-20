Shannon Beador of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ says co-parenting with ex-husband David is still tense, and he hangs up on the kids if he hears her voice.

Shannon Beador of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ says co-parenting with ex-husband David is still tense, and that he hangs up on the kids if he hears her voice.

Co-parenting with ex-husband David hasn’t gotten any better, according to Shannon Beador of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and he continues to refuse to communicate with her.

On the What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show, she discussed their strained relationship, revealing that David will actually hang up the phone on her children if he hears her voice in the background.

Shannon was asked to advise newcomer Noella Bergener on how to deal with her public divorce.

Andy Cohen, host of WWHL, inquired about her relationship with David at that point.

She exclaimed, “We still don’t have one.”

“I’ll get in trouble for this, but if he hears my voice on the phone with my daughters, he hangs up.”

She continued, “He will not respond to a text.”

“It’s incredible,” Cohen said, noting that Shannon and David share three children with whom they must co-parent.

“It’s not like you’re trying to get him back,” he adds.

The divorce has been finalized.”

Shannon replied, “We both moved on with our lives.”

Shannon has a new boyfriend, according to Cohen, named John Janssen, who owns a boat.

Shannon had a vulnerable moment about the divorce on a recent episode of RHOC, when her mother commented on how much stronger she had become since her last visit, which was when she was in the middle of the divorce.

Shannon’s mother said, “You were out here the last time.”

“You’ve been through a dreadful divorce.”

“Wow, you did a fantastic job.”

Listen to @ShannonBeador and Marysol Patton on the (hashtag)WWHL After Show! https:t.coWre382Cape

Shannon then turned her attention to her young children.

“I’m sorry, and I’m worried about you,” she said. “You were exposed to an unhealthy marriage.”

Shannon confessed, “I know my kids are still carrying everything that is still going on with my marriage to David.”

“It weighs on them,” he adds.

Shannon and David had been married for 17 years, but she claims David hasn’t spoken to her in almost three years.

“It’s just flippin’ awkward,” she told People after two and a half years of marriage.

“He refuses to talk to me or his co-parent.”

“In the best interest of my children, I have no comment,” David responded to Shannon’s remark. Shannon claimed she attempted to introduce David…

