Shannon Beador of the Real Housewives of Orange County sobs over the ‘pain she still causes’ her children as a result of her acrimonious divorce from ex-husband David.

Shannon Beador of the REAL Housewives of Orange County BROKE DOWN over the “pain she still causes” her children as a result of her divorce from her ex-husband David.

Sophie, Stella, and Adeline, all 20, were tearfully urged by their mother to “break the cycle.”

Shannon may be four years removed from her acrimonious 2017 divorce from David, but her pain was still palpable on the most recent episode of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County.

It all started when Shannon sat down for lunch with her mother, Patricia Storms, and her twin daughters Stella and Adeline, both 17, and eldest daughter Sophie, 20, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Shannon, 57, ordered a “Hot and bothered” summer cocktail while the rest of the party of five had lemonades and water, and her mood quickly shifted to the “bothered” side.

“From the last time you were out here [in Tennessee], you’ve gone through a miserable divorce,” Mom Patricia said, interrupting the conversation.

You’ve done a fantastic job.

“I’m sorry, and I’m worried about you guys because you were exposed to an unhealthy marriage,” Patricia said, her eyes welling up with tears.

When Shannon asked her eldest Sophie about her relationship with Reese, her two-month-old boyfriend, things came to a head.

Shannon inquired, “Do you see yourself married someday?” Sophie responded affirmatively.

In a confessional, the star said, “I got married at 36, and she’s like 20.”

“He’s everything I never got to experience as a kid,” Sophie later added.

Shannon responded, “That breaks my heart,” with her daughter’s new relationship clearly bringing up some emotions.

Sophie went on to say that because of her mother, she sometimes feels “unworthy of that” level of relationship bliss.

Shannon continued in her confessional, “I know that everything that continues to happen with my marriage to David is still carried by my children.”

“It’s a burden.”

Shannon’s supporters flocked to Twitter to show their support.

“I feel badly that Shannon is carrying this burden from her do***e bag ex husband,” one person wrote.

Real Housewives has all of the latest news and stories.

“Is it just me, or does Shannon look like she’s either A) hungover or B) up all night crying?” said another.

“It’s heartbreaking that Shannon’s daughter believes she isn’t deserving of a good relationship.

“I hope she’s able to get over it because she absolutely deserves it (if that’s what she decides she wants),” a third person wrote.

“We’re still talking about Shannon’s divorce four years later,” a critic observed.

“While I am a Heather fan, I also enjoy Shannon and her family… I..” chimed in a fifth.

