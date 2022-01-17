On ‘Teen Mom UK,’ Shannon Wise admits that co-parenting with Charlie Raimbach is “absolutely hell.”

Shannon Wise of ‘Teen Mom UK’ says co-parenting with Charlie Raimbach is “absolute hell.”

Shannon Wise and Charlie Raimbach, stars of Teen Mom UK, joined the franchise after their first child, Theodore, was born.

They were featured on the show for three seasons, and viewers watched as the couple welcomed another child despite their tumultuous relationship.

Shannon describes the situation as “absolute hell” because the two are no longer together and co-parent their two children.

Shannon Wise, a Buckinghamshire native, addressed her current co-parenting relationship with ex-boyfriend Charlie Raimbach in an Instagram response to fans’ questions.

She referred to her two sons’ father as a “narcissist” and described raising children with him as “absolute hell.”

Say hello to Shannon, our new mother! Get to know her before the new season starts! pic.twitter.comYU5fysABMM

To get child support payments, the reality star claims she has to “chase him” down.

She also claimed that he only sees them four times a month, but that he posts videos with them throughout the week to give the impression that he sees them on a regular basis.

Shannon has also accused him of being “emotionally abusive” and believes he only wants to parent when it’s convenient for him.

She has yet to receive a response from Charlie regarding her allegations.

Following the departure of an original cast member, Mia Boardman, Shannon and Charlie joined Teen Mom UK for Season 4 in 2018.

Charlie made it clear that he didn’t want another son when the two welcomed Theodore as a teenager.

He also claimed that he had no desire to have children anytime soon and accused Shannon of “trapping” him.

Is @shannon_marieTM correct in losing her cool with Charlie? This episode is now available on demand, and it will air again on MTV tonight at 8pm pic.twitter.com9f5BbJZpqH

Shannon’s friend told the Buckinghamshire native that she stopped taking birth control because she wanted to get pregnant.

The reality star, on the other hand, categorically denied the allegations.

They weren’t dating when the show began, but they rekindled their romance after realizing they wanted to start a family together.

However, they frequently quarrelled over a variety of issues, and she felt he didn’t go out of his way to assist her.

Charlie admitted while on vacation that he thought having another child would “break” their relationship.

Shannon, who was not on birth control at the time, claimed she got distracted and forgot to pick up the “morning-after pill” from the store shortly after returning home from the trip.

She didn’t remember for a few days, then Shannon…

