Shaquille O’Neal is ‘disappointed’ with the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show lineup.

Shaquille O’Neal is displeased with the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show lineup.

Shaquille O’Neal, a former basketball player, has never played in the Super Bowl, but he takes the game — and the halftime show — very seriously.

The halftime show in 2022, on the other hand, is proving difficult for O’Neal to comprehend.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will host Super Bowl LVI.

Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are among the artists who have made appearances on the show.

The concert will be held near Compton, where Dre and Lamar grew up.

It won’t be Mary J. Blige’s first time performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

During Aerosmith’s performance of “Walk This Way” in 2002, she appeared briefly alongside Britney Spears, *NSYNC, and Nelly.

In January 2022, O’Neal discussed the Super Bowl and other topics with The Hollywood Reporter.

When it came to the halftime show, he admitted to having mixed feelings.

“I’m in a bad mood right now.”

I’m disappointed that all of this greatness is crammed into only 12 minutes.

Because I, at the very least, want to hear three Dre songs, three Snoop Dogg songs, three Mary songs, and three Kendrick songs.

“I guess they’ll have to figure out how to do all of that in 12 minutes,” he admitted honestly.

“However, if Dr.

With Dre’s involvement and all that funk, it’ll most likely be the best Super Bowl halftime show ever in 12 minutes.”

Shaq’s Fun House, a party hosted by O’Neal to commemorate the 2022 Super Bowl, will take place the weekend before the big game.

O’Neal will be performing alongside other hit artists such as Lil Wayne and Diplo.

He told USA Today, “The only thing that gets my adrenaline now is deejaying.”

He goes by the name DJ Diesel when he’s behind the decks.

He was a popular rapper as well as a star basketball player in the 1990s, so this isn’t his first foray into music.

“Until I read the crowd, I never know what I’m going to do,” he explained.

“I’m two types of DJs in one.

I could deejay Top 40 all day, but those kids want hard dubstep and start mosh pitting.

That is my favorite pastime.

But I’m confident in this…

