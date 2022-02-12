Sharelle Rosado and Chad Ochocinco Discuss Super Bowl LVI and Wedding Planning (Exclusive)

Chad Ochocinco is in good spirits as the Super Bowl LVI weekend approaches.

Sharelle Rosado, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and fiancée of Selling Tampa star Kevin Frazier, spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier on Friday about football, wedding planning, and their 6-week-old daughter Serenity.

“I’m very excited! It’s funny because I’m more excited for the fans than anything else.”

He says, “I’ve been 31 years.”

“Do you realize how long 31 years is? And I think about my decade in Cincinnati, when I had to deal with losing every season except one or two, and I knew what it was like to always be losing.”

Assume you’re playing in the Super Bowl.”

Chad was a Bengals player from 2001 to 2010, and he always hoped to play in the Super Bowl.

“Especially when [Terrell Owens] and I were on the same team,” he adds.

“I’m thinking to myself on paper, ‘Yo, with what we’ve got, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be there.’ We went 4-12 that year.”

Chad is “feeling good” about the Bengals’ upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, saying, “We’re gonna win.”

His lady love and daughter are already a win for him.

Chad and Sharelle got engaged in January and are planning their wedding.

When he met the Selling Tampa star and welcomed their baby girl, the former athlete says he felt like he was given a “second chance at everything.”

“A second chance at everything, not just life, but everything,” says the narrator.

He expresses his gratitude for the opportunities that have come his way.

“Everyone loves a comeback story, and I’ve been given the opportunity, platform, and space to do just that, and I’m grateful.”

While this is the couple’s first child together, Sharelle and Chad each have four children from previous relationships.

The couple is looking forward to embarking on the next chapter of their lives together.

However, he must first make a formal proposal.

“There’s one thing I’d like to do — and if anyone sees this, please give me some suggestions,” Chad admits.

“However, I’m going to propose in the proper manner.”

But there was a proposal that was completed, but I didn’t do it properly.

A new proposal is required.

