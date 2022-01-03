Sharelle Rosado of Selling Tampa and her fiancé Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson have welcomed their first child together.

Sharelle Rosado and her fiancé Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, both of Tampa, have welcomed their first child.

“Just delivered Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson,” the 43-year-old former NFL player captioned an Instagram photo of himself cutting his baby girl’s umbilical cord in a hospital gown on Sunday, January 2.

After that, the athlete posted an Instagram Story video of his child crying.

He told the baby in the video, “Yeah, I know.”

“Listen, I told them I was going to evict you.

That is the worst landlord imaginable.

Especially at this time.

I’m not sure I’d want to be out here, s–t.

It’s like that, who are you telling?

You must speak with your mother.”

In August, he and the 34-year-old reality star revealed she was expecting.

“It’s with full hearts, a ton of joy, and love to reveal we’re expecting!” the Netflix star announced on Instagram at the time.

“It’s been so difficult to keep this a secret, but I’m thrilled to finally be able to share the news with all of you! We’re so fortunate to have such wonderful people in our lives and hearts.”

“I’m looking forward to a future filled with laughter, love, and adventure.”

With a pink-themed photo shoot two months later, the then-expectant star announced her daughter’s sex.

In November, the real estate agent wrote on Instagram, “Serenity ‘Hurricane Paula’ Johnson will be receiving her eviction papers in seven more weeks!”

After a year of dating, Rosado proposed to the former wide receiver in January 2021.

Johnson was previously married to Evelyn Lozada for 41 days in 2012, and is already the father of seven children.

Following Johnson’s arrest on a charge of domestic battery, the Basketball Wives alum, 46, filed for divorce.

At the time, the former Cincinnati Bengals player pleaded no contest and was sentenced to a year of probation.

The retired NFL star was sentenced to 30 days in jail after allegedly violating the terms of his probation the following year.

In June of 2013, he was released.

“It wasn’t a concern,” Rosado told Page Six in December of her decision to date Johnson following his scandal.

It’s impossible to know what’s going on in the background.

I’m not going to comment on that because.

