Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time Is Officially Coming to ABC Primetime

Shark Tank is out to determine its GOAT.

The long-running ABC series will air the primetime special Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time on Wednesday, February 26 as part of 20/20 that will explore some of the show’s biggest deals and most successful products and pitches of all time in a quest to answer the question: “What is the greatest Shark Tank product of all time?”

The hour-long special will feature interviews with Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary as they reflect on the show’s most memorable moments and make admissions about products that got away and open up a about “one of the fiercest on-set battles when their playful business banter turned personal.”

Fans will also be able to see open-call auditions in Dallas and will get a preview of what’s to come this season, while also looking back on the one pitch that brought all the Sharks to tears.

Basically, if you’re a Shark Tank fan, this is the special for you.

You can get a first, extended look at the special above, which shows the Sharks dishing on each other and other guest Sharks, and looking back at some of the best and worst pitches over the years.

There’s a lot of laughter, a lot of roasting, and a lot of both brilliant and insane products. Remember the brush that allowed you to pretend you were licking your cat? A classic.

The special will air Wednesday, February 26 at 10 p.m., followed by the return of the series on Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.