Sharon Comiskey is Guy Martin’s partner.

Guy Martin is a motorcycle daredevil who is well-known for his world-record-breaking exploits.

Guy Martin has stepped down from his daredevil antics in exchange for a TV career, with the support of his long-term girlfriend. Guy Martin’s daredevil antics included jumping from a plane down to a beach in Normandy, 12,000 feet below.

Sharon Comiskey is an Irish publisher who now lives in the United Kingdom.

She is thought to have met Guy Martin in 2010 at a moped race in Ireland, where she was working for a publishing firm in Dublin at the time.

Comiskey is a private person who keeps to herself. Her Instagram account is not open to the public.

Dot, Nigel, Steve, and Layla cat are her children.

Some argue that the lesser half of the formidable Guy is better.

I’m attempting to be the best human I can be.

Guy Martin and Sharon Comiskey do not have a relationship.

Guy is adamant about not wanting to marry, stating, “She wants to marry, I’m not up for it.”

“I’m not the type of guy who marries.

“There is no one who can be trusted.”

My mistress clearly does not trust me, which is why she wishes to marry me.

“However, I am unconcerned because I do not require it.”

It’s not the right reason to marry just to keep her happy.

“I’m quite content with what I’m doing.”

I don’t f*** around, I don’t cheat.

“I don’t think that day will ever come.”

“It’s been about seven years since we’ve been together, and she still talks about it.”

“I just do what comes naturally to me — nod, smile, and agree.”

On October 23rd, 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dottie.

The motorbike racer revealed in his autobiography, We Need to Weaken the Mixture, that the birth of his daughter “completely changed his life.”

“Dot, no middle name, was born in Grimsby,” he explained.

During the birth, I stayed on the top floor.

“In the end, the doctors had to cut her out of the sunroof.”

“I wasn’t interested in seeing any of it.”

Guy took a break from his daredevil exploits after the birth of his daughter.

“People still ask me why I don’t go back,” the TT legend said, “and when they do, they’re simply demonstrating a complete lack of understanding of the motivations involved in competing at a place like that.”

“It’s not a good reason to race the TT because it’s what I did before and I was okay at it.”

Fans were relieved to learn that, despite his professional retirement, Guy will continue to work in the media and on television.

In the year 2021…

