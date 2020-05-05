 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sharon Stone doesn’t wash her hair for a week

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

    Sharon Stone doesn't care: the gray hairline and blonde beauty have not been washed for a week.

    The diva has no desire to style herself in self-isolation.

    She says about self-isolation: «Sometimes I wake up, I'm full of ideas and have an overview. Sometimes I wake up, stay in bed, bumble around and feel like a loser. »

    In February 2020 she was still very stylish as you know her.

    Sharon Stone is also one of the most beautiful, exciting women in Hollywood at 62.

Hollywood star Sharon Stone (62, “Basic Instinct”) is known for the perfect glamor appearance in a flash of lightning. In the self-isolation that she spends with her sons Quinn (13) and Laird (14) at home in posh Beverly Hills (USA), the diva whistles wholly about beauty care and visits to the hairdresser. In an interview with TV broadcaster RTL, she now reveals: “Sometimes I don’t wash my hair for a week.”

“Oily hair starts to stink”

The St. Gallen hairdresser Elisabetta Trang (31) thinks this outing is pretty grubby: “It used to make sense to let the scalp rest and regrease. The hair products were not as gentle as they are today. Now this is no longer necessary. In addition, oily hair begins to stink, and it doesn’t look nice either. Therefore: please don’t! »

