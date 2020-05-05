Sharon Stone doesn’t wash her hair for a week

In February 2020 she was still very stylish as you know her.

She says about self-isolation: «Sometimes I wake up, I’m full of ideas and have an overview. Sometimes I wake up, stay in bed, bumble around and feel like a loser. »

Hollywood star Sharon Stone (62, “Basic Instinct”) is known for the perfect glamor appearance in a flash of lightning. In the self-isolation that she spends with her sons Quinn (13) and Laird (14) at home in posh Beverly Hills (USA), the diva whistles wholly about beauty care and visits to the hairdresser. In an interview with TV broadcaster RTL, she now reveals: “Sometimes I don’t wash my hair for a week.”

The St. Gallen hairdresser Elisabetta Trang (31) thinks this outing is pretty grubby: “It used to make sense to let the scalp rest and regrease. The hair products were not as gentle as they are today. Now this is no longer necessary. In addition, oily hair begins to stink, and it doesn’t look nice either. Therefore: please don’t! »