Sharon Stone Returns to ‘The Flight Attendant’ for a Second Season

The star-studded cast of The Flight Attendant will become even more enticing now that Sharon Stone has officially joined season 2 of the hit HBO Max series, which was recently greenlit.

Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Kaley Cuoco) estranged mother, will be played by the 63-year-old actress on a recurring basis.

After “a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism,” Lisa no longer has “any patience or goodwill to spare,” according to the character’s description.

Cassie is “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time” in season 2 of the show.

She becomes entangled in another international intrigue when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder.” The show is currently in production in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital.

Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo are among the new actors who have joined the critically acclaimed show, which received nine Emmy nominations last year.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, which was originally intended to be a miniseries, was approved in December 2020.

The announcement came just one day after the first season’s thrilling conclusion was released.

Cuoco, who received her first Emmy nomination for her role in The Flight Attendant last year, was overjoyed when the show was renewed for a second season.

“To say I’m ecstatic is an understatement! The positive response to our show has exceeded all of our expectations, and I’m so proud of the entire team behind it,” Cuoco said.

“I’m ecstatic to continue working with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max, and, of course, Warner Bros.,” says Berlanti.

Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade, my amazing partners at Yes, Norman Prods., are dedicated to providing diverse and high-quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!”

