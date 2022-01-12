Sharon Stone was once disappointed that she couldn’t kiss Halle Berry in the film ‘Catwoman,’ saying, “That’s Such a Waste.”

‘That’s Such a Waste,’ Sharon Stone says of not being able to kiss Halle Berry in ‘Catwoman.’

In the 2004 film Catwoman, Sharon Stone and Halle Berry appeared together onscreen.

Stone, like Berry, was dissatisfied with some of the film’s narrative decisions.

Stone, in particular, once remarked that not having them kiss in the film might have been a missed opportunity.

She blamed a missing source for squandering an opportunity.

Halle Berry received one of her most well-known roles thanks to Sharon Stone’s help.

The Oscar winner starred alongside John Goodman and Rosie O’ Donnel in the 1994 film The Flinstones.

However, Sharon Stone was supposed to play the part that Berry played.

However, due to scheduling conflicts, the star of Basic Instinct had to leave the part.

However, Stone quickly thought of another actor who she thought could fill the role.

“They had asked me to play this part in The Flintstones movie, Sharon Stonerock,” Stone told Comics Continuum, “but I had to go and do another movie.”

“However, I said, ‘There’s this new woman, Halle Berry, who would be perfect for that.’

‘How about her? She’s so cool and beautiful and had something in there if someone’s going to play me, essentially.'”

Berry would later explain why stealing this role from Stone was so important in an interview with The New York Times.

“I persuaded him that Bedrock should be integrated in this day and age, and he seemed to get it,” Berry said.

“They offered me the part a few days later.

It was significant for me because it was the first time I had a part written specifically for a white woman.”

When Stone first received the script, she wasn’t sure if Catwoman was the right film for her.

“I pondered, ‘Well, I’m not sure.’

I mean, I’d been out of the business for a while and wasn’t sure if I still wanted to be an actress.

She explained, “I had no idea what I wanted to do.”

However, she was eventually persuaded to take the part because she would be playing a villain, which she enjoyed playing.

Catwoman, on the other hand, provided Stone with the opportunity to work with longtime friend Halle Berry.

“So, I saw this part and it reminded me of something I was thinking about.

However, I was…

