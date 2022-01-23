‘Sharp Stick’ Movie Review [Sundance 2022]: Lena Dunham’s Feature Comeback Is An Absolute Mess That Never Completes What It Begins

‘Sharp Stick’ Film Review [Sundance 2022]: Lena Dunham’s Feature Comeback Is an Absolute Mess, Never Completes What It Begins

Sharp Stick has the feel of several films crammed into a single running time.

Lena Dunham, who also wrote and directed the film, takes audiences on a wild sexual adventure that explores the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

Dunham’s haphazard direction prevents the film from truly connecting on any meaningful level, despite Kristine Froseth’s outstanding lead performance.

Sarah Jo (Froseth) is a naive 26-year-old Los Angeles resident.

Marilyn (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Treina (Taylour Paige) are her mother and sister, respectively.

Sarah Jo is insecure about her virginity, so they frequently discuss their romance and sex lives.

That is something she wants to change.

Josh (Jon Bernthal), the young woman’s older boss, is pursued by her.

Sarah Jo finds herself on a path of sexual self-discovery as a result of this.

She aspires to learn everything she can about sexuality in order to find happiness, love, and a fulfilling connection.

However, nothing goes according to plan.

Sharp Stick is a coming-of-age story that examines sexual awakening.

Sarah Jo is a source of inspiration.

Many of her actions are morally dubious, and she clearly acts her age.

Despite the fact that Dunham’s screenplay doesn’t go into detail about her past, she is still a fully realized and flawed character.

Sarah Jo’s love and sex discussions begin with her sister and mother.

Sharp Stick establishes a sexually open household, as Marilyn confides in her daughters about her past experiences.

Treina is head over heels for a nightclub promoter, but Marilyn’s outlook on love and marriage has shifted over time.

All three women go through heartbreak and self-doubt, but they ultimately rely on one another for support.

Sharp Stick shifts gears to discuss the pornographic industry and its role in sex education.

Sarah Jo begins to pay close attention to porn star Vance Leroy (Scott Speedman) and meticulously takes notes in order to learn more about him.

Sharp Stick takes a nonjudgmental and sex positive approach to the pornographic industry and its employees.

Most feature films glorify sex in overly perfect and erotic ways.

Dunham, on the other hand, takes a non-Hollywood approach.

She has the ability to laser…

