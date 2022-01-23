Sharyn Moffett, a former child actress who starred in The Body Snatcher, has died of ‘natural causes’ at the age of 85.

Sharyn Moffett, a former child actress who starred in The Body Snatcher, died of ‘natural causes’ at the age of 85.

Moffett died on December 23 in a Pittsburgh hospital, just before the holidays.

The actress passed away due to natural causes.

Gregory Moffett, her younger brother, who was also an actor, confirmed her death.

Between the ages of 8 and 15, Moffett appeared in 12 films between 1994 and 1951.

In the films My Pal Wolf (1944), A Boy, a Girl, and a Dog (1946), and Rusty Leads the Way (1948), she was paired with adorable pooches.

She was signed to RKO Radio Pictures, and her portrayal of a child crushed by her parents’ divorce in 1946’s Child of Divorce, the first feature film directed by Richard Fleischer, moved audiences to tears.

In the 1948 film Mr. and Mrs. Grant, Moffett played the younger daughter of Cary Grant and Myrna Loy.

Blandings Purchases a Dilapidated 200-Year-Old Farmhouse and Builds His Dream House

In 1986, The Money Pit was released, and in 2007, Are We Done Yet? was released.

She’d also star alongside Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff in The Body Snatcher [1945], as a girl who needs an operation to help her with her paralysis.

Gladyce Roberts, who danced in the RKO musical Flying Down to Rio in 1933, gave birth to Patricia Sharyn Moffett on September 12, 1936 in Alameda, California.

Her father, Bob, performed in a traveling show with Billie Burke, who played Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, and was later honored by the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America.

Moffett grew up in Beverly Hills and made her screen debut in a 1942 Three Stooges short, Even as IOU. She signed with RKO in 1944 and starred alongside a German shepherd in My Pal Wolf.

Alongside fellow child star Margaret O’Brien, she appeared in The Falcon in San Francisco (1945), The Locket (1946), Banjo (1947), The Judge Steps Out (1948), and Her First Romance (1951).

In the 1950s, she relocated to New York, where she made her final on-screen appearance on Fireside Theatre in 1955.

She married James Forrest and the two worked as church ministers for over 50 years.

Moffett received her master’s degree in church history from Pittsburgh’s Trinity School for Ministry.

She also worked for Big Sisters, a youth mentoring organization, as a top executive.

Gregory co-starred in The Judge Steps Out with his sister, and he also appeared in Let’s Dance (1950), Robot Monster (1953), and the television show Adventures of Superman.

