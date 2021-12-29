Shaun Weiss, the Mighty Ducks’ star who fell into drug hell, is unrecognizable now that he’s clean and has new teeth.

Shaun Weiss, the Mighty Ducks’ star who descended into drug hell, is unrecognizable now that he’s sober and has new teeth.

After quitting methamphetamines and getting new teeth, actor Shaun Weiss has an unrecognizable appearance.

After years of battling drug addiction, the Mighty Ducks star celebrated one year of sobriety in January.

Shaun, 43, has been on a downward spiral for the past few years, with his drug abuse reaching an all-time high and a string of arrests.

In the 1992 Disney film, the child star played Greg Goldberg, and he also had a recurring role on the NBC comedy Freaks and Geeks.

The addict was sentenced to 150 days in prison for petty theft in 2017, but he only served 12.

He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in Burbank, California, just five days later.

Shaun was arrested for public intoxication just a year after serving his 90-day sentence, prompting him to seek treatment.

Around that time, the ex-actor posted on Facebook that he felt his life had hit “rock bottom” and that his “life was in imminent danger” unless he received help.

In January of 2020, he was arrested for breaking into a home while high on methamphetamine.

According to the Marysville Police Department, Shaun allegedly broke into a man’s garage in Van Nuys, California, at 7 a.m. and smashed his car windshield.

The report stated, “Officers observed shattered glass on the ground and observed that the vehicle’s passenger window was broken.”

This was the final straw for the Disney Channel actor, who entered a rehabilitation facility in March of 2020.

Shaun has been in a sober living facility in California since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Drew Gallagher, a close friend of the Heavyweights star, has provided him with a lot of support during his sobriety journey.

“There’s no blameless Shaun Weiss here,” Drew told PEOPLE, “he is definitely to blame for a lot of stupid s**t he does.”

“If you spend any time with him, you would have a drastically more compassionate understanding of what he was about,” he clarified.

“He’s mentally ill, he’s sick.

Everyone has given up on him because he’s sick.”

Drew revealed to TMZ that his friend postponed his Christmas celebration last year so that he could open gifts on his sobriety anniversary.

Drew started a GoFundMe campaign for Shaun after entering serious rehab, raising over (dollar)13,000 to repair the damage the meth caused to his teeth.

The celebrity shared a photo of his new smile after his veneer surgery in August of 2020,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.