Shaun White ends his Olympic career with a well-deserved trip to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Shaun White ends his Olympic career with a well-deserved trip to the 2022 Super Bowl.

Shaun White is looking forward to the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium after competing in the Olympics for the final time in his 16-year career.

Check out the Olympian’s big-game selfie.

Shaun White’s game face isn’t dependent on his snowboard.

Fresh off his final run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 35-year-old snowboarder—who currently holds the world record for most X Games gold medals and most Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder—gave an up-close and personal look at his view of the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb.

the thirteenth

The history-making snowboarder captioned his Instagram Story post, “Super Bowl Time,” with a photo of himself on the field while waving a peace sign.

Shaun announced at the beginning of the year that he would be leaving Beijing.

“I got pretty excited about the idea of finishing my Olympic career where I started it [in 2006],” he said in January, according to ESPN.

However, as a result of this process, I’ve realized that I don’t think I’m mentally or physically capable of another four years.

This will be my final attempt.”

Shaun isn’t the only celebrity in town for the big game.

