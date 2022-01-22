Shaun White gushes about the moment he realized he was’serious’ about Nina Dobrev: ‘She’s incredibly supportive,’ he says.

Shaun White realized his relationship with Nina Dobrev was serious after a spur-of-the-moment trip to South Africa.

“That was actually how we kind of started our relationship,” the Olympian, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his CELSIUS Energy Drink partnership on Tuesday, January 18.

Dobrev, 33, was in South Africa filming Redeeming Love when she invited White to come see her on set.

‘All right,’ I said.

Of course.

‘OK, this guy, he came to play,’ she thought to herself.

‘He’s serious.’ So that’s something we have in common.

Both of us like to travel.”

When they shared similar photos from that trip on social media in February 2020, the Vampire Diaries alum was first linked to White.

Us reported in April of that year that Dobrev and White were dating.

“They’re having fun and getting to know each other better.”

“Nina adores Shaun, and the two of them have a lot of laughs together,” a source told Us at the time.

White told Us that he and Dobrev “just clicked” and that they have more in common than just a love of travel.

“I wish I could condense it down to one or two things,” the snowboarder said.

“It’s a mash-up of everything.”

“It’s like how our dogs get along.”

“We have common interests,” he continued.

Our relationship was strengthened by the manner in which we met.

And the issues that we do have, through communication, they tend to fade away.

“It’s been fantastic.”

Above all, the actress is there for White as he prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

The athlete gushed, “She’s been so incredibly supportive.”

“‘Hey, I’m here to help you… how can I help you?’ It’s not about her,” she says.

In that sense, she’s just been so generous.”

White went on to say that the Degrassi alum has “this overwhelming kindness and care for people,” which he values in a partner.

“She aspires to elevate those around her.”

It’s a wonderful thing, especially in this day and age.

“Having that kind of caring quality is still quite unique.”

Dobrev has been equally complimentary.

