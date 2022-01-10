Nina Dobrev’s 33rd birthday is celebrated with a hilariously adorable tribute from Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev gets a hilariously adorable 33rd birthday tribute from Shaun White.

On his girlfriend Nina Dobrev’s 33rd birthday, Shaun White paid her a hilarious birthday tribute, calling her a “hot mess.”

Shaun White deserves a gold medal for his birthday tribute to Nina Dobrev on Instagram.

On January 14th,

The 35-year-old Olympic gold medalist snowboarder posted a hilarious collection of photos and videos of the two together on his girlfriend’s 33rd birthday.

“Happy Birthday, you hot mess,” Shaun captioned a photo of him giving Nina a piggyback ride and her lying down on top of a horse on Instagram.

He also shared a hilarious couple’s selfie he took of the two while the Vampire Diaries actress was getting her teeth fixed, with the athlete posing as a helper.

He also shared a funny video of Nina removing a string of cheese from a bite of food, captioning it with, “You take a lot of videos of me eating food,” before yelling, “No!” when she notices him zooming in on a bright orange stain on the front of her white jacket.

In another video, Nina can be seen wearing a sheet mask and struggling to drink a glass of red wine while laughing, before asking, “Is this a video?”

Nina shared a video of some of her childhood home videos on Instagram to commemorate her special day.

“Time flies when you’re a little punk,” she captioned the photograph.

“This little punk just turned 33.”

Her “best friend,” Julianne Hough, gave her a special shout-out in the form of a sweet video montage of the two of them together.

“Not sure where I would be without this wild and free bird!” wrote the judge and actress on Dancing With the Stars.

“We’ve already had a lot of fun together, but we’re just getting started! I can’t wait to make more memories with you, bebe!”

Shaun has previously shared some hilarious birthday photos with his girlfriend.

In January of this year, he shared a photo set of the couple wearing silly ’80s-inspired outfits together, which first sparked dating rumors in March 2020.

According to a source who spoke to E! News in May 2020, Nina and Shaun “complement each other very well.”

“They both have similar energy, and they’re both fun, low-maintenance individuals who…

