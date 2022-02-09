Shaun White’s four nicknames and which one he declared “dead”

Shaun White’s 4 Nicknames and Which One He Declared “Dead”

Shaun White has dominated snowboarding since his Olympic debut in Torino, Italy, in 2006. He has become the sport’s face and wowed fans with his halfpipe tricks.

Over the years, the athlete has earned a number of nicknames.

However, he became so tired of hearing one that he declared it “dead.”

Over the years, the athlete has earned a number of nicknames. However, he became so tired of hearing one that he declared it "dead."

Roger White, Shaun’s father, wanted to be a professional surfer.

His dream never came true, but he named his son Shaun Tomson after South African surf legend Shaun Tomson out of love for the sport.

Roger had hoped that Shaun would want to learn to surf, but his hopes were dashed when Shaun was only 7 years old.

“My father got me a hardboard the day I first surfed, and I’ll never forget it because it had the Tasmanian devil on the front,” Shaun told Surfer Today.

“They threw me down a massive wave, and I was immediately tossed around; I tried to get some air but couldn’t, tumbled again, tumbled again, swirled again.”

I got to my feet, finally got some air, and the board smacked me across the face.”

Shaun earned the nickname “Future Boy” because of his talent in skateboarding and snowboarding, and by the age of nine, he was training under legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk.

Shaun received worldwide attention for his amazing halfpipe moves and his hair during his appearance at the Winter Olympics in 2006.

He was known as “The Flying Tomato” at the time because of his long red locks and his ability to fly through the air.

The name, on the other hand, became something he grew tired of hearing all the time.

“I used to embrace it, even wearing headbands with a flying-tomato logo,” he told Rolling Stone, “but I had grown tired of it.”

He later told ESPN that he has a new nickname that’s been catching on: “I’ve actually got a new nickname that’s kinda been catching on.”

The Muppets have a drummer named Animal, and I think I look like him.

As a result, Shaun ‘Animal’ White has been given a new moniker.

The other name (Flying Tomato) is no longer in use.”

