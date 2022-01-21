Shauna Rae, 22, from I Am Shauna Rae, was slammed for vaping and drinking despite a previous cancer battle that left her looking childish.

After a video of Shauna Rae vaping and drinking was posted online, fans slammed her.

The reality star was diagnosed with cancer as a child, and as a result, she appears much younger than she is.

TLC posted the video to her Instagram account.

Shauna was seen vaping while seated at a table with friends in it.

She appeared to be drinking and talking about college with her friends.

“Perhaps I started vaping to look older,” Shauna said.

“I’m not sure.”

That edgy type of lifestyle has always appealed to me.

The piercings and tattoos.

“However, getting tattoos, vaping, and doing anything adult-like wasn’t to prove to others that I was an adult; it was to prove to myself that I was an adult.”

Fans expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

“Hope she finds herself and accepts herself without having to vape,” one person wrote.

“Vaping isn’t cool!” added another commenter.

“Vaping isn’t honestly cool being who you are,” a third commenter added.

“Already loving this show! But drinking and vaping with a medical condition and history of cancer is really irresponsible,” wrote another, referring to Shauna’s medical history.

Start making better life decisions if you want to be treated like an adult.”

Shauna Rae discussed her dating life in a previous episode of I Am Shauna Rae.

She admitted that dating at her size is difficult, as it is with most things.

“My relationship status is single,” she confessed during the season premiere.

Leave me alone, I’m short.

I seem to attract creeps, jerks, and idiots.”

“It’s scary to put myself out there,” the reality star continued, “but you have to take some risks to find happiness.”

Shauna explained her struggles on the show by saying, “I’m 22 years old.

My height is three feet and ten inches, and I weigh fifty pounds.

I am physically in the body of an eight-year-old child.

I am unable to drive.

Counters are out of reach for me.

“I’m going to have to jump on couches and beds.”

Shauna went on blind dates in the second episode.

I Am Shauna Rae is a documentary series about the actress’s life, including her struggles.

She is frequently mistook for a child due to her size.

That makes dating and doing normal things for women her age difficult.

“If you looked at me, you would think I’m just a normal little girl, doing normal little girl things with my fun, crazy family,” Shauna says in the show’s trailer.

“But the truth is, I’m not a little girl,” she continued.

I’m a 22-year-old woman who is stuck…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.