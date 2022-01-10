Shauna Rae of TLC explains why she wants the world to be a little smaller.

TLC’s Shauna Rae Explains Why She Wants the World to Be a Little Smaller

In TLC’s endearing new reality docuseries, I Am Shauna Rae, which premieres January, the 22-year-old brain cancer survivor puts family first.

the eleventh

Learn more about Shauna Rae in the video below.

Shauna Rae has come a long way since her debut.

I Am Shauna Rae, a new TLC reality series starring the 22-year-old brain cancer survivor and her family, will premiere tomorrow, Tuesday, January.

11th.

Shauna, who stands 3 feet 10 inches tall, is frequently mistaken for a child, and she describes herself as a “woman trapped in the body of an 8-year-old” in the docuseries trailer.

Shauna’s ability to grow was hampered by a rare illness in the past, and while the series will follow her ongoing medical issues, she told E! News exclusively that while her ailments are rare, she is far from alone.

“There aren’t many people like me,” Shauna said, “but there are people who, like me, just feel different in any way.”

“When the trailer came out, it was almost as if I became famous all over the world overnight.”

People have reached out to me; I’ve discovered other people with pituitary dwarfism, which has not only aided me but also them because we now know we’re not alone.”

When it comes to dealing with the day-to-day, Shauna’s family has a similar outlook.

“We don’t want to focus on the negative or all of the serious problems,” Shauna explained.

“It depicts my and my family’s struggles with my condition—as well as our own personal struggles, because every human being faces difficulties.”

Mine is a little too short.

I think it’s really cool that you were able to capture how a family with differences overcomes their differences.”

I Am Shauna Rae documents the Rae family’s milestone moments, from holiday celebrations to family vacations, bachelorette parties, and even planning Shauna’s sister’s wedding.

“I think what people can expect to see is my family dynamic and how we deal with my disability,” Shauna added.

“It’s not just me going through these situations; it’s my entire family, and [the show]was just a really nice way to actually spend time with my family.”

Shauna will also give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her dating life, including pole dancing classes and ordering drinks at a bar after turning 21.

Why TLC’s Shauna Rae Wants the World to Be a Little Smaller