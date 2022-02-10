Shauna Rae of TLC Opens Up About Her Sex Life

Shauna Rae of TLC Is Extremely Open About Her Sexual Life

The 22-year-old star of TLC’s I Am Shauna Rae, who is “stuck” in a kid’s body, is disclosing her sex life.

Hear why she thinks it’s “an issue that needs to be discussed.”

It’s difficult to talk about your sexual life when you’re “a 22-year-old woman trapped in the body of an 8-year-old.”

“I think people just need to understand I’m a normal human being,” Shauna Rae said on the Feb.

When the topic came up in episode 7 of The Sarah Fraser Show, it was a hot topic.

Shauna, who is now the star of TLC’s I Am Shauna Rae docuseries, was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of six months and underwent life-saving chemotherapy, which rendered her pituitary gland nearly dormant.

Shauna’s growth slowed, and she’s now only 3 feet and 10 inches tall, about the same height as an 8-year-old.

As a result, going to a bar, getting a tattoo, and, as she discussed on a recent podcast episode, talking about sex is a challenge for her. Having it and doing “all those normal things other humans do in those activities” isn’t a problem, Shauna said.

It’s just a taboo subject to discuss.

“I know sex is a touchy subject when it comes to disability and dwarfism in general,” Shauna said on the podcast.

“However, it is an issue that must be discussed.

“I believe sex should not be as taboo as it is in our society.”

Shauna, on the other hand, believes that sex should be seen as “positive” because it is “a way of connecting with other people.”

“At least for me,” she continued, “it was confirmation that I can do whatever I want, because I was told growing up that it might not be possible.”

And it made me feel like a normal woman when I found my boyfriend and we dated for a couple of years before it finally happened.”

Shauna admitted that there are people who “fetishize” her, but she is usually able to figure them out.

At the end of the day, Shauna says, sex is “a personal choice.”

She went on to say, “And it was my personal decision to do it.”

“I’m also glad I have a job.”

TLC’s I Am Shauna Rae airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

