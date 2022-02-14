Shauna Rae, who is 22 and has the body of an eight-year-old girl, says that sex makes her feel “normal” and that she can accomplish anything.

Shauna Rae, who is 22 and has the body of an 8-year-old girl, says that sex makes her feel “normal” and that she can do anything.

Shauna Rae, star of TLC’s I Am Shauna Rae, has given a candid interview about her sex life.

She claims that sex makes her feel “normal” and empowers her.

I Am Shauna Rae is a documentary that follows the life of Shauna Rae, a 22-year-old woman with the body of an eight-year-old girl.

Shauna was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer at the age of six months and had to undergo chemotherapy.

While the radiation successfully removed the cancer from her body, it also caused her pituitary gland to malfunction.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the pituitary gland affects “brain, skin, energy, mood, reproductive organs, vision, growth, and more.”

Despite taking growth hormones, Shauna learned at the age of 16 that she had reached the end of her development.

She is only 3-feet-10-inches tall and finds it difficult to be taken seriously in all aspects of her life, from being legally allowed to drink to her romantic pursuits.

“My previous relationship ended specifically because he didn’t want to go out to a restaurant with me or just go out and take a walk with me,” Shauna explained in the January premiere of her show.

Regardless of her problems, she has one thing that makes her feel normal: sex.

Shauna revealed in a February interview on The Sarah Fraser Show that she has sex and that it boosts her confidence, despite the fact that she often attracts the wrong men.

“It was confirmation that I can kind of do whatever I want,” she explained, “because I was told growing up that it might not be possible.”

“And it made me feel like a normal woman when I found my boyfriend and we dated for a few years before it finally happened.”

She went on to say that having sex isn’t a problem for her and that she can “do all those normal things that other humans do in those activities.”

“I know sex is a huge topic when it comes to disability and just dwarfism in general, so it is something that is touchy,” she said of her decision to be so open about such a personal subject.

“However, it is an issue that must be discussed.

“I don’t believe sex should be so taboo in our society,” she says.

She also expressed her gratitude for her body’s ability to function in that manner, given her circumstances.

If Shauna ever has trouble, she can remember what a nurse said about the three things women can do to ensure orgasm during sex.

