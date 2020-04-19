Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Remind Fans It’s a “Wonderful World” Together at Home

Here’s an important reminder from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: It’s still a wonderful world.

During tonight’s One World: Together at Home concert with Global Citizen, the Hollywood couple came together to perform a heartfelt rendition of “What a Wonderful World.”

With candles lit in the background, Shawn took over the piano while Camila showcased her fantastic voice.

Saturday night’s performance comes just days after the Shawn Mendes Foundation revealed how they are helping those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post, Shawn revealed how he’s teaming up with the non-profit to make a difference for many in need.

“We’ve made a donation to @Sickkidsvs hospital this week to help support the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto,” the post read in part. “For the next month, all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation will go towards SickKids Hospital & relief efforts around the world by the @WHO.”

As for Camila, she recently took to Instagram to express how grateful she is for essential workers and health care employees.

“While most of us are at home right now, I know there are so many people on the front lines for us. Essential workers who are showing up to work everyday, people who have children and grandparents, loved ones with compromised health—people they are worried about too, and yet they still show up to work every day,” she expressed. “I just can’t imagine how scary this must be for them and their families.”

Camila continued, “To all the people on the front lines, from all the first responders, to doctors and nurses saving people’s lives in the hospital and at the same time risking their own lives to do so, to police and Social workers and food delivery and grocery store employees, THANK YOU for your bravery we are all eternally grateful for you.”

Shawn and Camila have been staying in Florida with family. They previously performed together during iHeartRadio and FOX’s concert at home to raise funds for Feeding America.