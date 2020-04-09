Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Surprise Patients at Children’s Hospital With Virtual Visit

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprised a few patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C. on Tuesday by taking part in a virtual visit via video chat.

The “Señorita” stars teamed up with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to pull off the epic event.

“When you answer a video call and @camila_cabello & @shawnmendes are on the other end…” a post from the foundation’s Instagram account read. “Let’s just say, the happy tears are still flowing at @childrensnational.”

Cabello and Mendes seemed to have a blast hanging out with the kids, too. They danced to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” and answered a few questions. For instance, one child asked the “Havana” artist what social distancing with Mendes has been like. Of course, the “Mercy” artist said “it’s the most fun.”

“It’s the most fun,” Cabello agreed. “He made broccoli eggs today. Have you ever heard of broccoli eggs? It sounds terrible, but it tasted great.”

Another child asked Cabello about her creative process.

“I kind of just, like, write down whenever I feel any emotion or…if I’m, like, journaling or if I’m, like, venting to somebody about something,” she replied. “Whenever I feel anything in particular, I like to just write down notes on my phone. Whenever I feel inspired or when I’m writing an album and I’m in the studio…I’ll kind of just talk about how I’m feeling and [a producer will] play me a chord progression or some kind of instrumental that matches the vibe of how I’m feeling….Whenever I write the notes on my phone, it will usually revolve around a title.”

Cabello and Mendes also talked to one child about being shy when it comes to singing.

Needless to say, the patients enjoyed the virtual visit, too. One child shed a few tears after seeing Cabello pop up on the screen and another kid made the Grammy nominee a poster.

Watch the videos to see the sweet surprise.