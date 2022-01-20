Shawn Mendes’ rumored reconciliation is fueled by Camila Cabello’s support for his new music, ‘Ur Crazy Wildcat.’

Shawn Mendes’ reconciliation rumors are fueled by Camila Cabello’s support for his new music, ‘Ur Crazy Wildcat.’

Camila Cabello showed her support for ex Shawn Mendes by commenting on a preview of his new music, fueling rumors that the two may have reconciled after their recent split.

On Wednesday, January 19, Mendes, 23, captioned an Instagram video showing fans a behind-the-scenes look at a recording studio session, writing, “Y’all dig this?”

In the video’s replies, the former Fifth Harmony member, 24, makes a reference to High School Musical, writing, “Ur crazy wildcat.”

Fans reacted angrily to Cabello’s playful remark, with one Instagram user writing, “naaa [sic]just get back together asap,” while another praised the couple for remaining “civilized, empathetic, and supportive” despite their breakup.

Cabello and Hussey began dating in July 2019, following Cabello’s breakup with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

The singers of “Havana” announced their breakup two years later in a joint statement.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to call it quits on our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple wrote in November 2021 on their respective Instagram Stories.

“We began our friendship as best friends and will remain so.

We are grateful for your continued support, both in the past and now.

Camila and Shawn are two of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met.”

Rumors of a possible reconciliation began to circulate earlier this month after the couple was photographed together in Miami with their dog, Tarzan.

Mendes and the X-Factor alum were still “in touch” after their breakup, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they just relax and enjoy the holidays.”

The insider added, “and then look to get back together down the road.”

Those in the couple’s inner circle, on the other hand, were not surprised by the breakup.

“Their friends are almost unanimous in their belief that it was a classic case of too much, too soon,” the source told Us.

“The attention became overwhelming, and it irritated them, especially Shawn, to be constantly questioned about their seriousness and whether or not they planned to get engaged.”

Cabello opened up about the importance of keeping their relationship under the radar shortly after the “Stitches” singer and Cabello went public with their romance.



