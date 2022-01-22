Shawn Mendes, Shirtless, Takes a Tumble on a Hiking Trail

Shawn Mendes Takes a Tumble on a Hiking Trail While Shirtless

Shawn Mendes showed off his sense of humor by posting a shirtless photo and its less-than-picturesque aftermath after falling down while hiking.

Nothing, not even gravity, can stop Shawn Mendes.

On Friday, January 15th,

The “Wonder” singer, 21, took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of himself while out on a hike in Los Angeles…and the less-than-picturesque aftermath after he fell.

Mendes included a video of himself walking down a small trail and lightheartedly flexing his biceps before slipping and falling to the ground in the post’s second slide.

The singer set his tumble to the tune of John Mayer’s hit song “Gravity” to demonstrate his sense of humour.

Shawn dryly joked in the caption, “i guess that’s what i get.” You can watch the hilarious video here.

Following his breakup with longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello and the release of his heartbreaking anthem “It’ll Be Okay,” the singer admitted that he was having “a hard time with social media at the moment.”

"I just wanted to make a quick video to thank everyone who has been connecting with 'It'll Be Okay' and posting videos," he said in an Instagram video on December 31st.

thirty-first

“Right now, I’m having a hard time with social media and my relationship with it.”

But a lot of people have been sending me videos and informing me about what’s going on.”

Shawn said, “I just wanted to come on here and show my love and appreciation.”

“I see you guys and I see how much love you guys are giving this song and me, and that means the world to me.”

So thank you; I adore you.”

Shawn and Camila, on the other hand, aren’t letting their breakup stop them from remaining close friends.

On January 1st,

The couple was spotted walking their shared dog, a golden retriever named Tarzan, in Miami on July 7 and enjoying a trip to the beach the next day.

The friends said they’d “continue to be best friends” no matter what when they announced their split in November.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to call it quits on our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as people is stronger…”

