Shawn Mendes Teases Camila Cabello’s Post-Breakup Music, and Camila Cabello Reacts

Shawn Mendes teased Camila Cabello’s post-breakup music, and Camila Cabello reacted.

Camila Cabello responded to a simple question posed by Shawn Mendes after teasing his new music!

The “It’ll Be Okay” singer teased new music on Instagram with a 12-second snippet showing him in the backseat with a friend, listening to new music blaring from an iPhone.

The video then cuts to Mendes in the studio, jamming out on his guitar.

Mendes, who previously teased his “It’ll Be Okay” single with a 12-second snippet in November, didn’t provide any additional details about the new music, but he did ask his 66 million followers one question: “y’all dig this?” While some fans did, in fact, dig the new music, one response in particular caught everyone’s attention, and it came from the 23-year-old singer’s ex, Cabello.

“Ur crazy wildcat,” she responded in the comments section.

It should come as no surprise that the ex-couple is still friendly.

They were all smiling while walking a dog in Miami just two weeks ago, as TMZ reported.

It’s unclear if there’s a chance for reconciliation, but a source told ET in December that they both decided on the breakup before announcing it after two years of dating.

“They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things,” a source told ET.

They’re both upset about the breakup, but they’re doing their best to look after themselves, keep busy, and be surrounded by loved ones.”

The new music tease comes just a week after Mendes released the music video for his single “It’ll Be Okay,” with fans quickly speculating that the breakup ballad is about their breakup.

“Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt?” and “I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide. It’s making me sick, but we’ll heal and the sun will rise” are some of the lyrics.

