Shawn Michaels of WWE claims that NXT is the only brand that introduces true-to-life young and fresh talent.

Shawn Michaels of WWE claims that NXT is the only brand that introduces real-life young and fresh talent.

On Sunday night, WWE NXT will hold its annual WarGames event, which will feature a clash of two NXT eras. Stars like Tommaso Ciampa, Raquel Gonzalez, Johnny Gargano, and Io Shirai will represent the black and gold era, while Cora Jade, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and the majority of Toxic Attraction will represent the NXT 2.0 era.

As the brand evolves, new talent is heavily featured and newer wrestlers are continually introduced, resulting in a significant shift to NXT 2.0.

This has drawn some criticism, both for the overall product and for the varying quality of those featured, but Shawn Michaels recently stated in a new interview that he believes NXT is the only brand currently introducing fresh new stars to the scene.

Michaels said in an interview with Jim Varsallone that many people use buzzwords like “young fresh superstars,” but that in some cases, the new superstars they’re talking about have already been in the industry for a long time.

According to Michaels, this is not the case with NXT right now.

“We have three more new superstars coming in on Tuesday,” he says.

We’ve been doing this for ten or eleven weeks, and new and fresh faces keep showing up.

I recognize that one of the hottest buzzwords in the industry right now is ‘producing new, young, fresh superstars,’ and these are people who have been in the industry for ten or fifteen years and are only now making it onto television.

We are the only brand in the world bringing real, true-to-life, young, fresh men and women who will be Raw and SmackDown’s stars in the next five to ten years.

It’s as simple as that.

“It all begins here,” Michaels said.

“You’re watching Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller, and a lot of other people’s first, second, third, and tenth matches.”

Bron Breakker and Tony D’Angelo will be competing in their tenth to fifteenth matches at WarGames, one of our most important shows of the year.

Nobody has ever been thrown into the deep end quite like these young men and women.

“They’ve done an incredible job, and it’s inspiring to see,” Michaels said.

We’ll see how it all plays out this Sunday on WarGames, which is definitely playing up the rivalry between the two eras…

