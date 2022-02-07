Shay Mitchell is expecting her first child.

Shay Mitchell is expecting a baby! The 34-year-old actress announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday with beautiful photos of her showing off her bare baby bump.

Mitchell expressed her joy over the pregnancy, but she is also grieving the loss of her grandmother.

Mitchell announced her grandmother’s death on Instagram a week ago, describing her as her “best friend.”

“The great cycle of life” is “saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world,” Mitchell wrote on Monday.

“It’s also the most difficult season I’ve ever had.”

I can’t help but believe that this was all part of the universe’s plan all along, knowing that I’d need something other than death to help me cope with the loss of one of my closest friends.

Yet, this is proof that love, life, and loss can coexist profoundly.”

She continued, “Gram, I miss you every day.”

“We can’t wait to meet you, little one.”

Knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way gives me a sense of relief.”

Mitchell and her boyfriend, 41-year-old Matte Babel, have a 2-year-old daughter named Atlas.

She told ET in June 2020 why she wasn’t in a rush to get married.

“A lot of people ask, and I love weddings, love weddings,” she said of marriage.

They’re something I could watch all day.

To be completely honest, I enjoy attending and being a part of my friends’ [weddings].

It’s simply not something I’m interested in for myself, and Matte and I have discussed it.”

“He was like, ‘You sure?'” she continued.

“And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we’re working so well right now.’ It’s fantastic, and this dynamic is perfect for us.”

The former Pretty Little Liars star also discussed raising her biracial daughter in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement with ET.

“We’re both reading books; A Is for Activist is one of her nighttime reads.

We’re starting her right now because I believe it’s critical to educate children at a young age so that they understand that nothing matters.

