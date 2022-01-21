‘She Certainly Has Inspired Him,’ says Angelina Jolie, who is the ‘Ultimate Muse’ for The Weeknd amid romance rumors.

‘She Certainly Has Inspired Him,’ says Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd’s ‘Ultimate Muse’ amid romance rumors.

As fans search for Angelina Jolie references in The Weeknd’s new album, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the musician considers the actress “to be the ultimate muse.”

The pair “have more things in common than people think,” an insider tells Us, noting that his new album, Dawn FM, contains hints of their relationship.

“Angelina and The Weeknd have met up a few times, but there is nothing romantic going on between them — at least that’s what friends are told,” the source continued.

In July 2021, the Grammy winner, 31, was first seen with Jolie, 46.

Later, the two were spotted having dinner together and attending concerts.

“They’re crazy about him and they love him and his music,” the source said, adding that The Weeknd and Jolie first met because her children are fans of the songwriter.

They’ve all become very close, and the kids think it’s fantastic that their mother has a connection to The Weeknd.”

The Maleficent actress, who has Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has previously shied away from questions about her love life amid romance rumors.

Jolie was asked in October 2021 whether her kids were more excited about her role in Marvel’s Eternals or her relationship with the Canadian native.

During an interview with E!’s Daily Pop, the filmmaker replied, “They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking.”

“This film has piqued their interest.”

A month ago, a second source told Us that Jolie was “warming up” to The Weeknd.

“He’s been going out of his way to impress her,” the source said, adding that the California native was “playing down talk of anything serious” at the time.

“Abel and Angie both claim that they are just friends, but those who know them believe they are having a romantic relationship.”

Fans speculated that The Weeknd’s new song “Here We Go… Again,” from his album Dawn FM, was inspired by his newfound relationship with Jolie earlier this month, and the twosome made headlines as a result.

“My new girl, she’s a movie star, and I fell in love with her right away Make.”

