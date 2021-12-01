‘She Couldn’t Get Her Head Around’ Something Prince William and Kate Middleton Did With Their Children, Queen Elizabeth once witnessed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

That does not mean she agrees with every decision made by the future king and queen consort.

When it comes to raising children, there is often a generational divide between the monarch and her grandson and granddaughter-in-law.

Her Majesty once saw William and Kate do something with their children that she “couldn’t get her head around,” according to a royal insider.

Queen Elizabeth is the most long-serving monarch in British history, having reigned for nearly 70 years.

Due to her health, she has had to cancel several recent public appearances.

In October, she was admitted to the hospital for tests.

After that, she sprained her back and had to cancel last-minute Remembrance Sunday services.

On Remembrance Day, Kate Middleton did not actually take Queen Elizabeth’s place — here’s who did.

While Her Majesty is resting at the request of doctors, a number of senior royals have stepped in.

William and Kate were among those who took part in the wreath-laying ceremony in central London in early November.

The queen even loaned the couple her personal bespoke Bentley for the annual ceremony.

William has always had a close relationship with his grandmother as the future king.

When Kate joined the royal family in 2011, she quickly became the monarch’s favorite.

Their main residence, Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A, is just up the road from the queen’s Buckingham Palace.

As a wedding present, Her Majesty gave the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge their country residence, Anmer Hall.

Her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk is close by.

When Queen Elizabeth visited William, Kate, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — at Anmer Hall, she was taken aback by one of the Cambridges’ household habits, according to a royal insider.

According to Express, Queen Elizabeth “couldn’t stand” how much time William and Kate spent socializing with their children in the family kitchen, according to an “unearthed report from 2018” from an insider.

When it comes to appearances with Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle adhere to strict guidelines.

“The Queen couldn’t get her head around the fact that the kitchen is the main base for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when she first visited them at Anmer Hall.

