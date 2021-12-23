Sandra Bernhard says of Madonna’s Friendship Demise, ‘She Doesn’t Really Want Somebody Around Who Reflects Too Much of Who She Is.’

According to former friend Sandra Bernhard, Madonna’s relationships and friendships don’t last because she doesn’t like being around people who “reflect too much of who she is.”

Bernhard talked about her friendship with Madonna and their Letterman appearance.

She was, on the other hand, forthright about the reasons for their breakup.

Bernhard reflected on their friendship in the late 1980s and early 1990s, noting that despite spending a lot of time together, there aren’t many press photos of them together.

“There are very few pictures of us,” she said on the Hot Takes and Deep Dives podcast with Jess Rothschild.

“If it were now, it would be all over the place and have no effect at all.”

She then went on to say what she and Madonna had learned from each other over the course of their friendship.

“I learned that I didn’t like that level of visibility, you know, and having to work it constantly,” she explained.

“I mean, as performers, we all have to work it to some extent.”

Bernhard continued, “Onstage and in my life, however, I’m a very improvisational person.”

And I despise being forced to pretend to be someone I’m not for the sake of my image.

As a result, I believe my personality and personhood are still evolving.

And I believe I succeeded in conveying to you that I am truly your friend during our friendship.

You should know that I’m not just a bystander.

And I suppose for a time we had a genuine friendship, but it’s difficult for someone like her to maintain.

Her relationships don’t last because she doesn’t want to be around people who reflect too much of herself.”

She also discussed Madonna’s infamous Letterman appearance, including who selected the matching denim ensembles.

“I don’t remember where they came from, but it was definitely her idea,” she said of the outfits.

“Of course, everyone was wearing cowboy boots at the time,” says the narrator.

To me, they appeared to be half-boot shoes.

They’d completely lost it.

What I’m saying is that I’m not sure what I’m saying.

That’s not something I think we’ll ever discuss again.

It had a 1980s feel to it.

It was simultaneously insane and brilliant.

Putting on the… was undoubtedly her idea.

