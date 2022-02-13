She had a hilarious cooking mishap while on a date with Ree Drummond.

She had a hilarious cooking mishap on a date with Ree Drummond.

The Pioneer Woman enjoys telling funny stories and talking about her life.

Ree Drummond shared a story about a date that didn’t go as planned.

Before meeting her husband, Ladd, the Food Network star had this hilarious kitchen disaster.

Drummond and her husband have date nights when they have some alone time.

One of their favorite ways to spend date nights out is to have a steak dinner and then go for a drive.

“We’re going to Tulsa and having a big steak dinner with beautiful wine and dessert,” Drummond tells Us Weekly.

“Then we’re almost carted home!”

We usually listen to country music or ESPN radio, which has some kind of football analysis on that I turn down because it kills my mood.”

Drummond told her viewers about a date she went on when she was in her early twenties and made caesar salad.

She claims she accidentally used a bulb of garlic instead of a clove in the dressing.

During an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond admits, “I wasn’t a very good cook.”

“It was the most garlic-y garlic experience I’d ever had.”

I can only imagine what was going through the gentleman’s mind as he ate it politely.

After that, he stopped calling me.

Isn’t it all for the best?”

Drummond’s favorite recipe to make for date night is bacon-wrapped filet mignon.

In her column, she says, “Bacon-wrapped filet is hard to beat.”

“Loaded crash hot potatoes are also a favorite—I smother mine in sour cream, while Ladd prefers cheese and bacon.”

A simple meal is also a favorite of the Accidental Country Girl.

She has a salad with ranch dressing on the side, as well as a “gooey” chocolate dessert.

Drummond adds that she prefers to avoid “complicated” desserts.

Drummond’s garlic mishap isn’t the first time she’s reminisced.

She recalls her days at the mall with her friends in a different episode of The Pioneer Woman.

“In the 1980s, potato skins were one of those foods that would pop up in chain restaurants,” says…

