‘She Handles Herself Wonderfully Publicly,’ Jacob Elordi Shares the Biggest Lesson He Learned While Dating Kaia Gerber

‘She Handles Herself Wonderfully Publicly,’ Jacob Elordi Says of Kaia Gerber, the Biggest Lesson He Learned While Dating Her

Prior to their November split, Jacob Elordi revealed that dating Kaia Gerber helped him prepare for the spotlight.

In an interview with Men’s Health published on Monday, December 20, the 24-year-old actor said, “She handles herself wonderfully publicly.”

He “learned so much” from the 20-year-old model “about how to handle” the spotlight, according to the Euphoria star, who spoke with the outlet ahead of his and Gerber’s breakup.

He continued, “[She taught me] how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it.”

The Kissing Booth star stated that all he wants to do is be “part of the world” and that he tries not to be distracted by his celebrity.

“I’d like to live a normal life.”

“I want to have the same 80, 85-year — more or less — experience that everyone else has,” Elordi said.

“I don’t want to miss anything by sitting on a sour candy pile.”

In September 2020, the Australia native was first linked to Gerber after they were seen having dinner in Malibu, California, and later holding hands in New York City.

The couple’s romance blossomed later that month while on vacation with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Gerber’s parents.

“Kaia is having a great time with Jacob,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2020.

“His family thinks he’s a genuinely nice guy who is a breath of fresh air.”

In November 2020, the former couple announced their relationship by posting a photo of their Halloween couples’ costume.

Despite growing up on opposite sides of the world, the source said, “It’s actually crazy how much they have in common,” adding that the two weren’t “rushing into anything serious like an engagement.”

In her June/July 2021 Vogue cover story, Kaia made a rare statement about their relationship.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t expect anything from each other, and having a safe, steady relationship like that has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love unconditionally,” she exclaimed.

