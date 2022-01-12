‘She Is a Great Woman,’ Lala Kent says of Ambyr Childers, who she describes as the ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened’ to Randall Emmett.

Ambyr Childers, according to Lala Kent, is the “Best Thing That Ever Happened” to Randall Emmett: “She Is a Great Woman.”

Lala Kent revealed that since her divorce from Randall Emmett, she has been reconsidering her past relationship with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

“As you know, I believe our journey was bumpy, and I understand why.

Kent, 31, said on Tuesday, January 11 on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, “I have a lot of compassion for her.”

“I think she’s a wonderful woman and a wonderful mother.

To tell you the truth, I believe she is the best thing that has ever happened to that guy.”

“I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies,” the Vanderpump Rules star admitted while reflecting on her relationship with Childers, 33.

Based on what I know about her, I believe she was a good person who made a mistake.”

Childers, 50, and Emmett, 50, were married from 2009 to 2017.

In September 2018, a year after their divorce was finalized, the film producer proposed to the author of Give Them Lala.

The You actress previously made headlines when she asked Kent to stop sharing photos of her daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, with Emmett.

Childers wrote on Instagram in August 2019: “Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here.”

“Lala, I appreciate your love for my children, but please refrain from posting my children on social media until you’re officially their stepmother! I hope [you]understand where I’m coming from.”

“Thank you very much.”

Kent and Emmett welcomed their 9-month-old daughter Ocean in March 2021, and she formed a close bond with her now ex-fiancé’s children from his previous marriage.

The Utah native revealed that she didn’t know how the kids were doing since their breakup.

“From what I’ve heard, it’s been difficult for them,” Kent said on WWHL. “I don’t have any communication with them right now — which is heartbreaking.”

When she deleted all traces of Emmett from her social media accounts in October 2021, it sparked breakup rumors.

