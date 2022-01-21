‘She Is Always Going to Choose Monarch’ — Royal Expert — Queen Elizabeth Won’t Support Prince Harry’s Push for More UK Security

When Prince Harry and his family visit the UK, he wants better security. But, according to one expert, he won’t get the support of a certain British royal, namely his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to California in 2020.

Their decision came after they announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping down as senior royals.

Their children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, live with them in a (dollar)14.7 million home in Montecito, California.

Meghan and Harry, on the other hand, had to pay for private security when they gave up their senior royal status.

Since 2020, Harry has visited the UK several times, but Meghan, Archie, and Lili have yet to do so.

Prince Philip’s funeral took place in April 2021, and the Duke of Sussex attended.

Then, in July 2021, for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue.

Now, whenever Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili are in the UK, he wants police protection. He said in a January 2022 statement released through a spokesperson that his family doesn’t feel safe there.

In September 2021, Harry took legal action in the United Kingdom to ensure the safety of his family. He filed a request for judicial review in order to be able to pay for police protection for his family.

At the moment, Harry’s only option is to pay for private security.

“For their family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team.”

“However, that security cannot replace the necessary police protection required while in the United Kingdom,” a Harry spokesperson said in a statement.

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to their home in the absence of such protection.”

Harry had also tried unsuccessfully to negotiate personally paying for police protection “in order not to impose on the British taxpayer,” according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson concluded the statement by stating that the “lack of police protection” puts “too many people at risk.”

Queen Elizabeth is in a difficult position as a result of Harry’s security concerns, particularly his push for police protection.

She is not only his grandmother, but also the royal family’s leader.

“It’s difficult for her to not be able to intervene as a grandmother,” royal expert Kristin Contino told Us Weekly in January 2022.

