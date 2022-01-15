‘She is Wisdom Personified,’ Stevie Nicks said of her personal hero.

‘She’s Wisdom Personified,’ Stevie Nicks said of her personal hero.

Many people look up to Stevie Nicks, but she still has people who she admires.

She reflected on one person in particular who she considers to be a beacon of light.

The Fleetwood Mac singer explained why she considers this person to be a personal hero and inspiration.

Nicks was a struggling young musician before joining Fleetwood Mac.

Artists she admired served as inspiration for her.

Nicks opened for Janis Joplin in California while in her band Fritz.

Nicks told NPR, “I got to be very close to Janis and watch her do an entire hour and a half show.”

She didn’t have the most attractive appearance.

But she was a knockout when she walked on that stage.

She was also a singer who specialized in hard rock.

She also had the ability to hold that audience in her hands.

As a result, I have a big personality and a big voice.

She also refused to take any s*** from anyone.

So that’s what I got from her.”

Jimi Hendrix and Grace Slick were also sources of musical inspiration for her.

“So Janis gave me the flamboyancy and attitude, and Jimi Hendrix gave me the humility and grace,” she explained.

“Plus, Grace Slick gave me a little slinky.”

Nicks recently mentioned someone she admires, despite the fact that her hero is unlikely to inspire her musically.

Michelle Obama, according to Nicks, is her personal hero because of her grace.

She told Rolling Stone, “Michelle Obama, because she has such an optimistic outlook and she was able to move into the White House with kids and do such a beautiful, graceful job.”

“I’m sure that was difficult.”

After spending time with her own family, Nicks said her admiration for Obama grew.

“I know that’s super hard,” she said, after spending two weeks with her family for the holidays, which she described as “long and emotionally difficult.”

“I believe she embodies wisdom.”

Nicks is inspired by those around her, but she is also looked up to by many.

Alana Haim told Red Bull Music, “I never thought I’d be able to say I met Stevie Nicks, and the fact that I can still says blows my mind.”

“She’s the most wonderful person on the face of the earth.”