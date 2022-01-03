She Loves Me, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, review: This gorgeous musical romcom has it all.

She Loves Me, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, review: In this gorgeous musical romcom, everything sparkles.

This endearing production has just the right amount of crunch and bite to avoid becoming too syrupy.

This gorgeous confection of a musical, directed by Robert Hastie, is one of life’s sweetest treats.

It has just enough crunch and bite to stay on the right side of syrupy – a lovable romcom to make you sigh with pleasure, designed by Ben Stones in sugared almond colors.

The book, written by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret), is based on a play by Hungarian-born playwright Miklós László, which has also been adapted for the screen three times, most notably as The Shop Around the Corner in 1940 and You’ve Got Mail in 1998, starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s songs, written for Fiddler on the Roof, are full of lilting loveliness.

Hastie directs with tender delicacy – this is a show about secret longings and intimate affections, not bombast – and the cast makes every moment count.

Georg Nowack (David Thaxton) is the good-hearted but abrasive sales manager at Maraczek’s Parfumerie in Budapest, where the sales team includes worried family man Ladislav Sipos (Marc Elliott), spivvy philanderer Steven Kodaly (Andy Coxon), and lonely dreamer Ilona Ritter (Kaisa Hammarlund), with whom Kodaly has a long-term affair.

When Alex Young’s sassy Amalia Balash walks in looking for a job, there’s instant chemistry between her and Georg; neither of them realizes that they’re both looking for love through a lonely hearts ad and are already pen pals.

They miss opportunities to connect as they squabble through their workweeks, oblivious to what everyone but them knows: they are meant for each other.

The Stones’ candy-pink set opens up to reveal a gleaming, revolving beauty hall, which is tiered and pretty as a wedding cake.

It glides and twirls as gracefully as the shoppers who, choreographed by Ewan Jones, flow through its doors like figure skaters as the seasons change with flurries of autumn leaves, spinning umbrellas, and flying snowballs.

The love-struck couple skips over marble counter tops or exchanges stealthy glances across the shop floor in Bock’s score of waltzes, rhumbas, and tangos.

Behind bright customer-service smiles, tensions are bitten back; even the owner, Karl Seth’s Maraczek, has financial and marital problems, and there’s a bitter streak running through him.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

She Loves Me, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, review: Everything sparkles in this gorgeous musical romcom