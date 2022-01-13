‘She Was So Cool,’ Angelina Jolie says of her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton’s son Harry, whom she still sends Christmas gifts.

Angelina Jolie continues to send Christmas gifts to Billy Bob Thornton’s son Harry: ‘She Was So Cool’

Though Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton divorced almost 19 years ago, she is still friendly with his children.

On Wednesday, January 12, Harry Thornton, the 66-year-old Arkansas native’s son, told Entertainment Tonight, “She still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that.”

“I don’t call her every day, but we do talk now and then.”

She was incredibly cool!”

The 27-year-old star of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules opened up about his relationship with the 46-year-old Eternals actress when she was his stepmother.

“She took us [my siblings, William and Amanda, and me]camping every week, and one time she rented an RV and we went on a full camping trip,” Harry told the outlet.

“She used to be so much fun for us when we were younger.”

She was, like, a lot of fun.”

From May 2000 to May 2003, Jolie was married to the Sling Blade actor, who has sons Harry and William with ex-wife Pietra Dawn Cherniak, Amanda with ex-wife Melissa Lee Gatlin, and Bella with wife Connie Angland.

“I never felt good enough for her,” Billy Bob told GQ about their breakup in November 2016, noting that Jolie’s passion for global politics and humanitarian causes clashed with his laid-back lifestyle.

“I’m extremely uncomfortable in the presence of wealthy and powerful people.”

“I’m comfortable in my own skin.”

The ex-couples and their respective broods have maintained a friendly relationship over the years.

(Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, are the actress’s children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.)

“We’re good pals.

In September 2019, Billy Bob told Us Weekly exclusively, “We’ve been friends for years and years and years.”

“As a result, we stay in touch.”

We don’t see each other very often because she’s not in town very often, but we communicate.”

“Honestly, and it’s like,” the Bad Santa actor gushed to Us at the time about his whirlwind romance.

