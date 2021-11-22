Sheila Carter Continues to Make Enemies and Influence People in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation

If you asked the average fan of The Bold and the Beautiful to describe the greatest mystery they’ve ever encountered, they’d almost certainly mention Sheila Carter.

The issue of her influence is still up in the air.

How is it possible that she still manages to dupe people into doing her bidding after all these years and all this time? And what sort of nonsense will she be up to this week? We take a guess in this week’s speculation.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful follow.]

The Bold and the Beautiful this week is a little shorter than usual.

The show on Thursday is pre-empted for Thanksgiving, and the show on Friday is a repeat.

However, Sheila is going to bring a lot of drama to the next three days.

This (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful Thanksgiving is full of food, family, and surprises! Watch Bandamp;B all week on @CBS and catch up on the latest episodes on @paramountplus.

We’ll see Sheila at her worst, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, when she has a “Thanksgiving dinner” of Chinese food in her hotel room with Deacon.

Deacon and Sheila are in a “faux-mance” in order to entice their children back into their lives, as fans of the show already know.

And if that’s the only way they’ll understand it, so be it.

It’s just how they like things.

“While they gripe about the Forresters, Sheila and Deacon will fantasize about what Thanksgiving might be like if they were given access to their children,” the outlet reports.

“Deacon says in the trailer that Sheila will not be allowed within 1000 feet of the Forresters’ mashed potatoes.

Sheila retaliates by downing a bottle of bourbon.”

Perhaps it’s just us, but being a sociopath and alcoholic is usually a good reason to keep Grandma and Grandpa at arm’s length.

Simply stating the obvious.

In the coming weeks, The Bold and the Beautiful will undoubtedly be filled with drama.

Despite the fact that Sheila’s evil ways have been known in Los Angeles since the 1980s, people seem to fall prey to her spell and fall into her trap every time.

If other The Bold and the Beautiful characters are to be believed,

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]