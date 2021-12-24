Sheila Swears Revenge on Brooke on “The Bold and the Beautiful” Weekly Spoilers Roundup

Sheila Swears Revenge on Brooke in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Roundup

Sheila Carter, the baddie on The Bold and the Beautiful, is an expert at both making enemies and influencing people.

Brooke Logan, according to this week’s spoilers, is a brand-new foe for her.

If there’s one thing we can count on Sheila for, it’s to despise everyone she meets.

Let’s find out what Brooke did to make Sheila hate her so much.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful follow.]

On tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor and Brooke put their differences aside in a Christmas miracle.

Sheila is a grateful and humble lady because she gets to open presents with her beloved son, Finn.

She even gets to spend time with her grandchild, according to SoapHub! Of course, she tries to make peace with her daughter-in-law Steffy, but no such luck.

(You can’t win them all, after all.)

The Bold and the Beautiful premieres this week on @CBS; catch up on the latest episodes on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.comkhirDk5msv

But, most importantly, Sheila must be grateful to Taylor, the person who set everything in motion.

Yes, the two have common interests, whether they like it or not (and we’re not sure either of them does).

At the very least, they should get along for the sake of the grandchild.

Who knows how long this truce between the two sworn enemies will last, but we do know that Sheila has a new target on her list, and it’s none other than Brooke.

Sheila and Brooke will be at odds during the week of December 27th, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

And if Brooke manages to catch Sheila in her crosshairs, she may find herself in grave danger.

This, of course, sets the stage for Deacon to take on the role of Captain Save-an-Ex.

Sheila decides to handle Finn, Hayes, and Christmas on her own.

On @paramountplus, watch brand new episodes of (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful: https:t.co1GggQ7kQRrpic.twitter.comHummeb4FNY

“Deacon will eventually end up where he belongs…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Get ready for a B&B holiday full of family, fun, and foes! The Bold and the Beautiful is new this week on @CBS. ☃️ Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/khirDk5msv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 19, 2021