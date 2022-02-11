Sheila’s Delight in Brooke’s Downfall on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Roundup

Sheila’s Delight in Brooke’s Downfall: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Roundup

For the past few weeks, The Bold and the Beautiful has been focusing on Brooke’s messiness, and it appears that things are finally coming to a head.

Deacon decided it was time to tell (of all people) Sheila what was going on now that Steffy had informed her mother.

Hey, Deacon: if this is how you’re going to get Brooke back, fam, you’re on the wrong track.

Brooke’s life has been in shambles ever since she kissed Deacon.

Brooke has done nothing since that kiss — she hasn’t gone to work, she hasn’t attended to any of her responsibilities, according to fans of The Bold and the Beautiful.

What will she do now that everything is about to come to a head?

According to Soaps.com, Brooke will do what she does best: agonize over it some more.

Brooke would be better off coming clean about everything, according to the outlet.

Just tell the truth to Ridge.

“Hey honey, we both made a mistake.”

Nothing so dreadful occurred.

Let’s just call it a draw.

“Excuse me?”

But that’s not the case.

That would be the simple route to take.

Brooke isn’t about to do anything like that.

As if all of this drama wasn’t enough for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon decides to add fuel to the fire on February 1st.

The show aired 11 episodes.

He decides to tell Sheila Carter about Brooke’s drama on that day, according to SoapHub.

That’s right, you read correctly.

He chooses Sheila Carter out of all the people in Los Angeles — all four million of them.

Deacon, was the girl who works at the Whole Foods on Ventura Blvd.’s smoothie bar otherwise occupied?

“Deacon breaks down and tells Sheila his dirty little secret.

He (gasp) KISSED Brooke! Well, isn’t that breaking news to Sheila? A sloppy boozy smooch is the icing on the cake in her devious little plot.

“Getting Brooke drunk was one thing; learning she cheated is another,” the outlet reports.

Sure, it’ll work out…

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy throws Brooke’s past scandals and obstacles in her face. pic.twitter.com/EfB0b7248t — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 10, 2022