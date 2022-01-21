Shenseea is a well-known Jamaican singer.

SHENSEEA is a dancehall singer from Jamaica who has collaborated with a number of well-known singers and rappers.

Lick was released by Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion in January 2022.

Chinsea Lin Lee, better known as Shenseea, was born in Mandeville, Jamaica, on October 1, 1996.

She began her career as a promo girl and rose to prominence after remixing Vybz Karel’s song Loodi at Reggae Sumfest in 2015.

A few years later, she began touring around the world, landing sponsorship deals with Firm Flow, Boom, and Pepsi-Cola along the way.

She collaborates with a number of well-known musicians from both the United States and Jamaica.

In 2018, she appeared on Christina Aguilera’s album Liberation and released Blessed, a new song with Tyga.

IDKW was formed in January 2020 by her and American rappers Swae Lee and Young Thug, and she later joined Kanye West on his album Donda.

Wassim Sal Skaby, who manages the Weeknd and Doja Cat, signed her in 2021.

Shenseea’s new song Lick, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, was released on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Shenseea’s upcoming album Alpha is set to be released on March 11, 2022, and the single is the first single from the album.

“FOR THE FREAKS (hashtag)Lick out nowwww!! with my baby @theestallion,” Shenseea captioned a clip from the music video in an Instagram post.

“LICK OUT NOW @shenseea is such a beautiful woman with such a beautiful fun spirit thank you for having me on this song I had so much fun,” Megan Thee Stallion said on Instagram.

Rajeiro Lee, Shenseea’s son, was born in 2015.

She was 19 at the time.

Her son signed a deal with Babybop Kids Store when he was four years old.

Rajeiro’s biological father is unknown, but her friend Romeich acts as a father figure in his life.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.