Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s first wife, left him after he disparaged her hometown.

Will Smith’s first wife was not Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith tied the knot with Sheree Zampino in 1992.

Zampino divorced in 1995, which is when he began dating Pinkett.

For a while, things with Zampino were going well.

Trey, their son, is Smith’s favorite memory of him.

In his new autobiography, Will, he talks about how they met.

Smith wrote that he went to an A Different World taping in the hopes of meeting Pinkett, who was a cast member.

He overheard Zampino and writer Orlando Jones conversing.

“Sheree Zampino is her name,” he wrote.

“She’s a New Yorker.”

Schenectady (near Albany, with a dam near Canada) is not real New York.”

Smith used his natural sense of humour, which helped make The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air a hit.

Zampino fell for him after some lighthearted ribbing.

“Now, here’s the deal,” he wrote, “‘I said.’

‘Because we’re just meeting, I’m going to give you a pass on this one.’

But you’re not allowed to say ‘New York’ when you know you’re from Schenectady the next time someone asks where you’re from.’

A Different World eventually had to re-roll tape, but Smith was in high gear.

While they were taping, he put Zampino in an uncomfortable position.

“She would have done a spit take if she had been drinking water,” he said.

“Sheree bursts out laughing, as if I’ve given voice to one of her own secret inner whispers.”

The bell rings, signaling that the audience should settle down so that taping can continue, but she still hasn’t gotten herself together.

She must be silent.

But there’s no way I’m letting that happen.

“I put my ear to hers.”

Smith, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was well-versed in the specific areas of nearby New York.

“‘It’s deceptive, and it’s a complete misrepresentation of the truth,” he continued.

When you say you’re from New York, people think of the Bronx, Brooklyn, and even Staten Island.

They’ll regard you as cool.

‘And then they discover you’re from Schenectady?’

Even if it’s a bad time to make noise, a comedian cannot be stopped when he’s getting laughs.

He wrote, “At this point, she’s nearly choking on laughter, begging me to please be quiet.”

“However, there is…

