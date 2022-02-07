Sheridan Smith stars in Danny Brocklehurst’s ITV thriller No Return, which airs tonight at 9 p.m.

On BBC One, Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck returns for a second season, and Chloe continues.

ITV, 9 p.m.

With last week’s Channel 5 series The Teacherand the recent BBC drama Four Lives, as well as filming the upcoming sequel The Railway Children Return, Sheridan Smith has been busy.

She now stars in Danny Brocklehurst’s new holiday-nightmare drama, created by the illustrious Shameless-to-Brassic writer.

Smith plays Kathy in the four-part series (which will be broadcast weekly for the first time), who travels to an all-inclusive resort in Turkey with her husband Martin, her more affluent sister Megan, and their various children.

But Kathy’s 16-year-old son is arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a boy at a beach party, and their lives are turned upside down.

BBC One, 9 p.m

Alice Seabright’s drama resembles a less cartoonish version of Killing Eve at times, but more often resembles a modern-day Talented Mr Ripley.

Becky’s motivation for following Chloe’s life on Instagram and then investigating her death is clearer after Sunday’s final reveal.

While Chloe’s grieving husband, Elliot, plans to run for MP, Erin Doherty’s catfishing character has made herself indispensable to Livia, Chloe’s best friend.

Channel 4 at 9:00 p.m.

Ed Stafford was the first person to walk the length of the Amazon River, but he’s now pursuing a new career as an immersive documentary filmmaker.

You might remember his eye-opening 2019 series 60 Days on the Streets, in which he attempted to sleep rough for two months in major UK cities.

Stafford is now spending 60 days on the road with Gypsy and Traveller communities, despite proposed legislation that would give police more power to clear encampments.

Channel 4 at 10 p.m.

The crass Channel 4 title may deter some viewers from watching Elizabeth Sankey’s witty documentary about women’s feelings about their breasts, while it may attract those who believe female breasts are “public property forever in seedy thrall to the male gaze.”

We join artist Sophie Tea as she paints 50 topless women for an exhibition after a cultural history, which includes the fact that Marilyn Monroe put marbles in her bra to make it look more pointed.

In Brighton, we also meet Free-the-Nipple protesters and a plastic surgeon who claims to have done so.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

What’s on TV tonight: Sheridan Smith leads Danny Brocklehurst’s ITV thriller, No Return