Sherihan calls for leader Adel Imam to “cure”: 1000 million safety

The star Sherihan was keen to pray for the leader, Adel Imam, with healing, in a tweet she just published on her Twitter account. Oh God, I ask you of your great kindness, generosity, and leave the beautiful, to heal and provide him with health and well-being, your safety is 1000 million, his peace is just Imam.

Sherihan Tweet

The director Rami Imam received the Leader’s Cinema Leadership Award from the Catholic Center Film Festival yesterday, who explained that the leader’s absence due to a cold, citing the audience: “Not Corona”, and concluded his speech by thanking Father Boutros Daniel for the award.

The leader plays during the events of his next series, “Valentino”, the role of a businessman who owns a group of international schools called Noor Abdul Majeed Valentino. He also faces throughout the workshops many problems and crises faced by the chain of schools he owns, also it does not stop at that, but it enters into many emotional stories. , Where events continue in a social suspense framework.

The series “Valentino”, written by Ayman Bahjat Qamar and directed by Ramy Imam, and co-starring alongside leader Adel Imam, Dalal Abdel Aziz, Dalia Al-Behairy, Wafa Sadiq, Tariq Al-Ebiary, Hoda Al-Mufti, Muhammad Kailani, Rania Mahmoud Yassin, Ilham Abdel-Badi Suleiman Eid, Badria Tolba, Ahmed Farid and several other artists.

The leader returns after a general absence from the drama of last Ramadan, where his latest work was the series “Hidden worlds”, which was shown in Ramadan 2018..

The leader personified the veteran journalist Hilal Kamel’s personality and found memoirs that were killed years ago, and the incident was recorded as a suicide accident. After the lights and fame turned away from her.